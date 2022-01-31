Deputy threatens to use taser after pursuit of couple to hotel in Wildwood

A deputy threatened to use a taser after the pursuit of a couple to a hotel in Wildwood.

Leslie-Ann Marie Atkins, 39, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Pontiac at 8:47 p.m. Saturday on State Road 44 when she was caught on radar traveling at 51 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy activated the lights on his patrol car and began pursuing the Pontiac which began traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle abruptly turned into the Budget Inn on State Road 44.

A male passenger, later identified as 38-year-old Gregory Allen Atkins of Wildwood, jumped out of the passenger seat and began screaming at the deputy. The deputy drew his taser and warned Atkins to stop advancing toward him.

Leslie-Ann Atkins produced an expired Georgia driver’s license. She was arrested on a charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. She was issued written warnings for driving on an expired license and exceeding the speed limit.

Gregory Atkins, also identified by a Georgia license, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,500 bond. He was released after posting $500 bond.