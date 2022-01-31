68.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 31, 2022
type here...

Deputy threatens to use taser after pursuit of couple to hotel in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Gregory Allen Atkins
Gregory Allen Atkins
Leslie Ann Marie Atkins
Leslie-Ann Marie Atkins

A deputy threatened to use a taser after the pursuit of a couple to a hotel in Wildwood.

Leslie-Ann Marie Atkins, 39, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Pontiac at 8:47 p.m. Saturday on State Road 44 when she was caught on radar traveling at 51 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy activated the lights on his patrol car and began pursuing the Pontiac which began traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle abruptly turned into the Budget Inn on State Road 44.

A male passenger, later identified as 38-year-old Gregory Allen Atkins of Wildwood, jumped out of the passenger seat and began screaming at the deputy. The deputy drew his taser and warned Atkins to stop advancing toward him.

Leslie-Ann Atkins produced an expired Georgia driver’s license. She was arrested on a charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. She was issued written warnings for driving on an expired license and exceeding the speed limit.

Gregory Atkins, also identified by a Georgia license, was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,500 bond. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

2020 election results and Biden’s first year in office

A Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s obvious that President Biden has been a disaster in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida’s next surgeon general a charlatan in a white lab coat

A Village of Dunedin resident has been monitoring the confirmation process of Florida’s surgeon general. He has a warning for his fellow Villagers.

Marsha Shearer is an Obama cheerleader and blind to Trump’s accomplishments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident responds to an Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Contractor should be held liable for destruction of historic tree at 7-Eleven site in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident suggests that a contractor should be held liable for the destruction of an historic tree at a 7-Eleven construction site in The Villages.

Biden is to blame for high oil prices

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is to blame for high oil prices.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos