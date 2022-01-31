Edward John Dahl, age 98, passed away peacefully in The Villages, FL on December 6, 2021. May, his wife of 46 years, was at his side. Ed was born on May 3, 1923 in Providence, RI. He was a 1941 graduate of Cranston High School, where he excelled at track & field events. He entered Rhode Island State College where he continued his athletic career; his record in the high hurdles stood for 20 years. He graduated in 1948 and was inducted into the URI Athletic Hall of Fame in 1982. After Pearl Harbor, Ed attempted to enlist in the Navy, hoping to serve as a pilot. However, due to a childhood injury of a broken left arm he was rejected. Undeterred, he went across the street to the Army Recruitment Office where he downplayed the appearance of his left arm and was promptly enlisted. As of that point in his life, Ed had never learned to drive a car, but in the Army Air Corps he trained and served as a B-24 pilot. Stationed in Italy, he flew 22 successful missions before being honorably discharged in October 1945. Ed married his first wife, Norma Lynn Carroll in 1949 and joined the FBI in 1951. He served as a Special Agent in numerous US cities, with all five of his children being born in different states. In 1969 Norma passed away in Miami, FL. In 1978 Ed retired from the FBI as a Senior Resident Agent in Homestead, FL. He then went on to have a 10 year career as an investigator for the State of Florida, Division of Insurance Fraud. In 1975 Ed married May Presbrey McInnis. In 1992, after losing their home in Hurricane Andrew, he and May moved permanently to Beech Mountain, NC. In 2004 they bought a “winter” home in The Villages, FL, spending 6 months of the year in each place. Ed and May traveled extensively, visiting every continent, including 5 visits to Sweden, 3 to the Amazon and at least 15 to Kitzbuhel, Austria. Known to many by his nickname “The Warden,” Ed is survived by his wife, May, her two children and four of his five children; Ed’s eldest predeceased him in 2015. Ed also leaves behind 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages will be scheduled at a later date. Ed’s interment, with military honors, will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.