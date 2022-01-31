Kent Avery was born in March 1941 and raised in Fenton, Michigan. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Michigan University. He was married to Sharon for 57 years. They enjoyed boating, Gator football, traveling, and time with family and friends. He was employed by State Farm Insurance for 36 years, working most of that time in Gainesville, Florida. They moved permanently to Summerfield, Florida upon retirement in 2001. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, ELCM in Summerfield. Kent struggled with Alzheimer’s and peaceably passed away in hospice care on Thursday, January 27. Kent is survived by his wife, Sharon Avery, his two children, Bruce Avery and Cheryl (Michael) Scramuzza, and was preceded in death by his parents Lynn and Marion (Duane Cheney) Avery.

A celebration of life service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, ELCM, 15699 SE 80th Avenue, Summerfield, Florida 34491 at 11:00 am on Friday, February 4, 2022. Gifts in memory of Kent can be offered to Christ Lutheran Church, ELCM, P.O. Box 693, Summerfield, FL 34492 in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.