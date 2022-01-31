Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home from which he had been evicted

A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home from which he had been evicted.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 11 a.m. Friday to a property in Wildwood after the owner noticed a door had been pried open. The owner said that 46-year-old Raul Enrique Quinones had been evicted from the property on Jan. 14 and the locks were changed, according to an arrest report. The owner said he discovered Quinones and his three children on Friday back inside the home. A neighbor indicated they had been there for at least a week.

Quinones was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief. The native of Puerto Rico was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.