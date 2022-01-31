Michael Lydon

Michael (Mickey or Mike) Lydon of The Villages, FL, passed away, January 15, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House with his daughter, Heather Lydon, by his side. Mickey was born in Chicago, IL, on December 23, 1942 to the late Coleman Lydon and Catherine (Donovan) Lydon. Mickey was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years Eleanor, who passed away on December 16, 2001, also his son Mark P. Lydon; and his brother William (Bill). Mickey was an accomplished golfer and loved his retirement in The Villages, FL. Above all, Mickey loved his family dearly and absolutely cherished spending time with his grandchildren. To know him, Mickey made you smile and loved to make people laugh with his quick wit, and he touched the lives of new and old friends and neighbors along the way. Mickey be greatly missed. Mickey leaves behind his son Kevin and his wife Susan Lydon; daughter Heather Lydon and her husband John Supergan; and five grandchildren Sean K his wife Lauren, Cassandra M her husband Steven, Madalyn L, Max M, Arianna; his beloved sister in law Carolyn Lydon; six brothers and sisters John and his wife Paulette Lydon, Kathy and her husband Norm Kehl, Peggy and her husband Tom Kleinschmidt, Pat and his wife Karen Lydon, Dan and his wife Mary Lou Lydon, Jim and his wife Tyra Lydon, and leaves behind his long-time companion of 18 years, Yvette Orsini, also of The Villages.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Cornerstone Hospice Gift Information (donorperfect.net) or The Gene Siller Memorial.