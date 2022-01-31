39.4 F
Michael Robert Foley

By Staff Report

Michael Robert Foley, of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the age of 53. Cherished son of Francis Edward and Karen Lynn Foley; devoted father of Cassidy Foley, Jack Foley, and Joseph Foley; dear brother of Tim (Shayna) Foley; loving nephew of Renee (Daniel) Lavin, Lenoard (Marie) Pietrowski, Jr., Rodney (Lori) Pietrowksi, and the late Dennis (the late Judy) Foley; loving uncle, cousin and friend. Michael was a former member of Rockford Country Club. He was formerly a Vice President of GSF Mortgage. He enjoyed golfing and watching football and baseball games. Michael coached his children’s sports teams and really enjoyed that. He was the life the party and had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Michael was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Memorials to Foundation of Peripheral Neuropathy, 485 Half Day Road, Ste 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089.

Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be announced at a future date.

