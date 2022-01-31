66.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 31, 2022
type here...

Recreation Department overwhelmed with memorabilia from retired first responders

By Staff Report

The Recreation Department has been overwhelmed with donations of memorabilia from retired first responders in The Villages.

The Recreation Department has announced that it has ceased accepting applications for donated memorabilia for the new First Responders Recreation Center being constructed in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Construction could wrap up at the new First Responders Recreation Center as early as May
Construction could wrap up at the new First Responders Recreation Center as early as May.

The Amenity Authority Committee decided to name the new recreation center in honor of first responders who have served our nation.

The total cost of the project, including the acquisition of the property from the First Baptist Church of The Villages, is $7.175 million.

The new recreation center complex will include an 18-hole putt & play course, walking trail, fire pit, resort style pool and sand volleyball.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

2020 election results and Biden’s first year in office

A Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s obvious that President Biden has been a disaster in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida’s next surgeon general a charlatan in a white lab coat

A Village of Dunedin resident has been monitoring the confirmation process of Florida’s surgeon general. He has a warning for his fellow Villagers.

Marsha Shearer is an Obama cheerleader and blind to Trump’s accomplishments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident responds to an Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Contractor should be held liable for destruction of historic tree at 7-Eleven site in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident suggests that a contractor should be held liable for the destruction of an historic tree at a 7-Eleven construction site in The Villages.

Biden is to blame for high oil prices

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is to blame for high oil prices.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos