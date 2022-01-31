Recreation Department overwhelmed with memorabilia from retired first responders

The Recreation Department has been overwhelmed with donations of memorabilia from retired first responders in The Villages.

The Recreation Department has announced that it has ceased accepting applications for donated memorabilia for the new First Responders Recreation Center being constructed in the Marion County section of The Villages.

The Amenity Authority Committee decided to name the new recreation center in honor of first responders who have served our nation.

The total cost of the project, including the acquisition of the property from the First Baptist Church of The Villages, is $7.175 million.

The new recreation center complex will include an 18-hole putt & play course, walking trail, fire pit, resort style pool and sand volleyball.