Tuesday, February 1, 2022
By Staff Report
Gustavo Ruiz, 96, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 28, 2022 at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Sara Ruiz for 18 years. Gustavo was born in Bogota, Colombia a son of the late to Ramon and Paulina Ruiz. Prior to his retirement he worked in security. He enjoyed traveling. Gustavo is survived by his wife, Sara, his son, Tyrone Ruiz of Ocala, FL and daughters, Ligia Leonor Ruiz of Ecuador, Martha Ruiz of Ecuador, Ana Ruiz of Ocala, FL, and Stephanie Ruiz. He has 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. His nephews Enrique Cardenas, Edgar Cardenas, his nieces, Luisa Hawkins and Mabel Cardenas, and his sons in law.

