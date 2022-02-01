Handyman with history of ripping off Villagers won’t be prosecuted in molestation case

A handyman with a history of ripoffs in The Villages will not be prosecuted in a child molestation case.

David Carl Hall, 51, of Fruitland Park, had been arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant charging him with lewd and lascivious molestation.

However, the prosecutor’s office announced this past month the case is being dropped.

“Based on existing evidence in this case, there is not a substantial likelihood of conviction at trial,” said State Attorney William Gladson.

The girl, whose age was redacted from an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department, said she has been suicidal because of what happened with Hall more than three years ago. The girl was interviewed last year at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Leesburg about the alleged abuse.

Hall, who has a long history of arrests, was jailed in 2020 on a warrant charging him with ripping off a woman in the Village of Silver Lake. He had been hired to fix her roof. He took her money and disappeared.

Hall’s criminal record also includes a 2018 arrest after ripping off an elderly woman, also in the Village of Silver Lake.