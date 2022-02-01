Mary Estelle Preston Stockwell was a caring wife, mother, sister and friend. She left this world peacefully at home on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at age 62 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by the love of her life, Reg Stockwell and their children, Scott Wilson (Becky), Daniel Stockwell (Mona), and Chelsea Stockwell (Patrick). She is also survived by her mother, Jane Preston and 2 younger sisters, Suzi Gleason (Colin) and Joni Duncan (Ken). Mary was born in Manhattan, Kansas to Dick and Jane Preston on April 21, 1959. She grew up on a small horse ranch in Holts Summit, MO. As a girl, she was active in 4H and loved horses. Mary was an accomplished rider reflected in her success showing her Ponies of America. She loved going on road trips with the family to see many of the great national parks. Mary graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1977 and received a business degree from the Univ of MO – Rolla in 1981. In her early 20s, Mary had a brief battle with cancer, which she beat. This gave her a real zest for living life to the fullest. Mary met Reg Stockwell in St Louis. In 2000 she married the man of her dreams at her favorite place on earth, Kapalua, Hawaii. A bit of a free spirit, she was always ready for the next adventure and loved traveling with him. Mary and Reg were perfect for each other and were very happy together. Professionally, she started working in 1983 in the financial industry with Tom Dillon at Bruno, Stolze & Co, in St. Louis. In 1998, they started their own firm with Raymond James. Mary was a great organizer and a natural at operating a small business. She worked as: the Chief Operating Officer; VP – Client Services; VP – Human Resources; Chief Risk Officer; Treasurer and VP – Technology. Her accomplishments were so great that, in 2016, Mary was nationally honored with the Outstanding Branch Professional Award at Raymond James for that year. She retired after 2017 and moved to The Villages, FL. Mary and Reg developed relationships with many new friends, neighbors and family in The Villages who supported her on the final journey.

A celebration of life will be held for the family sometime in the future. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to American Cancer Society.