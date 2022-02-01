Ronald Gerard Spatz, 88, of The Villages, passed away January 26, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 11, 1933. He moved here in 2000 from Beavercreek, Ohio. Mr. Spatz was a draftsman for Frigidaire. He was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages and also The Villages concert band. Ronald was also a member of several bicycle clubs in his retirement years. He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Bender) Spatz, sons, Michael Spatz, Daniel Spatz, and John Spatz, daughters, Janet Gaston and Lisa Taylor, sisters, Betty Hecht and Lois Steiner, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Alexander and Florence Marie (Merkle) Spatz, and brother, Wilbur J. Spatz.