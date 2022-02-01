Sleeping sidewalk sunbather arrested at Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood

A sleeping sidewalk sunbather was arrested at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

Paula Jean Morelli, 47, of Leesburg, was found at 10:45 a.m. Monday on the sidewalk at the condominium complex across from the Village of Bradford.

The 911 caller described the Geneva, N.Y. native as “breathing but not awake,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Morelli “rolled over and sat up.” Morelli told deputies “she was awaiting a friend to pick her up and she decided to lay on the sidewalk to sunbath.” She had one shoe on and the sock from her other foot was lying on the ground. She said she had taken off the shoe and sock because they were wet.

Sumter County Fire Rescue was summoned to the scene to evaluate her.

She was found to be in possession of a glass smoking device which tested positive for cocaine residue.

Morelli was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.