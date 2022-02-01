To the Editor:

I read the Letter to the Editor from Robert Basye regarding his quixotic and rambling response to an Opinion piece by Marsha Shearer. Mr. Basye asserts that Marsha is blind to Trump’s accomplishments. In the land of the blind the person with one eye is Queen, in this case, Marsha. The last sentence of Mr Basye’s tortured opinion states: “So, yes, we do prefer the image Trump portrays – God, family, and love of country.” Really?

Love of God? Does love of God entail unrelenting untruth, e.g., the election was stolen. His malignant and destructive narcissism. Are these examples of putting God first, which is true love of God.

What have we observed about his love of family? Would his two previous wives testify to his marital integrity and faithfulness? Then there is the case of his published infidelities with two former lovers, one of which occurred while his present wife was giving birth. His first three kids are facing similar lawsuits he is. Is this the hallmark of a good father or a criminal enterprise?

Does a person who shows love of of country invite an historical sworn enemy-Russia- to do his bidding? Does love of country call for one’s supporters to storm our nation’s Capitol, causing death, fear, and destruction to claim what he clearly and fairly lost.

Mr. Basye may be a one-eyed king in the world of the blind. He should take his head out of the sand to see, however.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace