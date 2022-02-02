Church in The Villages to hold drive-up dropoff for food pantry on Saturday

The United Church of Christ at The Villages will be holding a Seeds of Hope Drop and Drive Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

The dropoff will be situated under the front portico of the church which is located at 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford. Fully masked volunteers will unload items from donors’ cars.

The drive will benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. Non-perishable items are being sought.

This is the kickoff event for the 2022 Seeds of Hope drive. Learn more at https://www.seedsofhope-wildwood.com/