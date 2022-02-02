68.7 F
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Fruitland Park woman arrested after threatening to kill her uncle

By Meta Minton
Stacey Beth Weber
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill her uncle.

Stacey Beth Weber, 47, was arrested Sunday night after officers were called to a residence where they found Weber’s uncle who had a stretched-out shirt collar “as if someone grabbed it and pulled it,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officers could yelling from a back room. It appeared to be Weber shouting, “I’m going to kill him.”

Weber was “in an extremely intoxicated state,” the report noted. While she was outside talking to a police officer, Weber “became more irate” and attempted to re-enter the home.

She was taken into custody on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

