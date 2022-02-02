68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
type here...

New Jersey sex offender arrested at home in Village of Hadley

By Meta Minton
Brian Joseph Quinn
Brian Joseph Quinn

A man who served three years in a New Jersey prison for fondling a young girl’s breasts was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in the Village of Hadley.

Brian Joseph Quinn, 50, was taken into custody at 2513 Dunkirk Trail. He is on high-risk sex offender probation and last year he moved into The Villages.

His parole officer indicated Quinn had failed to properly register with law enforcement, something he is required to do each January and July, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Quinn was living in West Deptford Township, N.J. when he admitted in a guilty plea in 2010 that he fondled the girl’s breasts between November 2007 and January 2009. The victim was under the age of 13 and was the daughter of Quinn’s then live-in girlfriend. He was sentenced to three years in a New Jersey prison.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s how to drive in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points to a source of information for drivers when it comes to navigating roundabouts.

A message for Commissioner Doug Gilpin

A Village of Bonita resident has a message for a Sumter County commissioner who will be seeking re-election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The image Trump portrays

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has to respond to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Thank you to my great neighbors

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to offer thanks for some great neighbors.

2020 election results and Biden’s first year in office

A Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s obvious that President Biden has been a disaster in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos