New Jersey sex offender arrested at home in Village of Hadley

A man who served three years in a New Jersey prison for fondling a young girl’s breasts was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in the Village of Hadley.

Brian Joseph Quinn, 50, was taken into custody at 2513 Dunkirk Trail. He is on high-risk sex offender probation and last year he moved into The Villages.

His parole officer indicated Quinn had failed to properly register with law enforcement, something he is required to do each January and July, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Quinn was living in West Deptford Township, N.J. when he admitted in a guilty plea in 2010 that he fondled the girl’s breasts between November 2007 and January 2009. The victim was under the age of 13 and was the daughter of Quinn’s then live-in girlfriend. He was sentenced to three years in a New Jersey prison.