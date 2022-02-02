Villager sentenced to 89 days in jail after hit-and-run at local restaurant

A Villager has been sentenced to 89 days in jail after a hit-and-run crash at a local restaurant.

Kason Mills Hatfield, 44, who lives in the Greenwood Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. In addition to jail time, he will lose his driver’s license for six months. The Atlanta, Ga. native has been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest Nov. 29 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

In November, a woman reported that her 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was struck by a light blue 1999 Ford Econoline E350 van in the parking lot of NYPD Pizza at 4046 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. The van also hit the rear bumper of an unoccupied gray 2017 GMC Acadia, according to an arrest report. While the owner of the pickup was being interviewed by deputies, the van returned to the parking lot. After pulling in, the driver of the van improperly parked, taking up two spaces. When Hatfield rolled down his window, the deputy immediately noticed the “odor of an alcoholic beverage.” Hatfield declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed a 2016 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence in Tennessee. An inventory of the van prior to towing turned up an open 12-back of Bud Light with a black trash bag half full of empty beer cans.