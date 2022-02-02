77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
type here...

Villager sentenced to 89 days in jail after hit-and-run at local restaurant

By Meta Minton
Kason Mills Hatfield
Kason Mills Hatfield

A Villager has been sentenced to 89 days in jail after a hit-and-run crash at a local restaurant.

Kason Mills Hatfield, 44, who lives in the Greenwood Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. In addition to jail time, he will lose his driver’s license for six months. The Atlanta, Ga. native has been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest Nov. 29 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

In November, a woman reported that her 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was struck by a light blue 1999 Ford Econoline E350 van in the parking lot of NYPD Pizza at 4046 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. The van also hit the rear bumper of an unoccupied gray 2017 GMC Acadia, according to an arrest report. While the owner of the pickup was being interviewed by deputies, the van returned to the parking lot. After pulling in, the driver of the van improperly parked, taking up two spaces. When Hatfield rolled down his window, the deputy immediately noticed the “odor of an alcoholic beverage.” Hatfield declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed a 2016 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence in Tennessee. An inventory of the van prior to towing turned up an open 12-back of Bud Light with a black trash bag half full of empty beer cans.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s how to drive in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points to a source of information for drivers when it comes to navigating roundabouts.

A message for Commissioner Doug Gilpin

A Village of Bonita resident has a message for a Sumter County commissioner who will be seeking re-election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The image Trump portrays

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has to respond to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Thank you to my great neighbors

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to offer thanks for some great neighbors.

2020 election results and Biden’s first year in office

A Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s obvious that President Biden has been a disaster in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos