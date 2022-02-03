Eleanor Koepsel

Eleanor “El” Koepsel of The Villages passed away on January 29 2022. She was 97.

Eleanor was born in Wrightstown, WI. Her parents were Joseph and Catherine Mennen.

Eleanor married Edward Koepsel and they were married for 50 years. They resided in

Manchester, Ct, Palm Harbor and North Ft. Myers, Fl. After his death Eleanor moved to The VIllages in 2005. Eleanor worked as a secretary for the Ct. Historical Society and also Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Eleanor was involved in numerous clubs in The VIllages including Bridge and board games and golf. She preferred not to give her age to golf friends as she usually beat all. She got a hole in one at age 91. Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband Edward. Eleanor is survived by her loving 3 sons, Ronald Edward (wife Betsy) Sarasota FL , John Charles (wife Kim) Bradenton Fl, Richard James The VIllages, and Daughter Linda Marie The Villages. Grandchildren Bradford John (Orlando) Lindsey Marie Young (Woodstock, Ga) Kelsey Lynn Trebilcock (Marana, Az), Jamie Koepsel (Santa Monica,CA), Brian Koepsel (Coppell ,TX), Kelly Milazzo (Bradenton Fl), Erika Puff ( Chicago,IL), Alex Koepsel (Austin ,Tx), Kevin Koepsel ( St Petersburg, Fl). Great grandchildren Ella Young, Ethan Young, Molly Puff, Nolan Koepsel, Callan Koepsel, Maya Milazzo. Clifford Mennen of Green Bay WI is Eleanor’s only surviving Sibling. Visitation will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake on Sunday Feb. 13 between 2-4 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake at 8:30. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell at 10:30 am. Send Donations to : Try County Women’s Veterans 2480 Blacksburg Way The Villages, Fl 32162 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.