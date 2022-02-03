To the Editor:

The strident calls to crucify Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for their votes and stances contrary to party leadership brings recollection of a similar odd pairing some 59 years ago. Sens. Wayne Morse (D-Oregon) and Ernest Gruening (D-Alaska) were the only two dissenting votes on the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution which plunged America into the quagmire of Vietnam.

An article in The Constantine Report from May of 2013 titled “Lonesome Doves: Morse and Gruening Lone Senate Tonkin Gulf Opponents” reviews the disparate backgrounds of these two men who nevertheless found themselves bound together in history.

A quote from that story said that: “An overwhelming majority in the Senate rushed to approve a massive military incursion founded on a fabricated provocation. Obviously, America hasn’t learned a thing since – the nation’s capitol is still manned by insensate military-corporate mannequins in three-piece suits with no respect for human life who wrap dangerous lies in blood-drenched flags… -AC “

A lot of references to the onset of fascism in America are appearing in the media lately, and no wonder. The consolidation of power and mandatory goose-step marching to the party line as set by a few individuals are clear echoes from the fascist past. It’s party over principle, party over common sense, party over conscience, and party over country.

Party, Party, Party. Gee, don’t we claim to abhor that same dogma in the great monolithic dictatorships of Asia and the Far East?

Yes, they (the mob) were all wrong. And look at the consequences.

The mob also crucified Christ.

Steven Rieker

Village of Fenney