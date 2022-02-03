Webster questions Biden Administration’s cataloging of employees’ religious beliefs

Congressman Daniel Webster and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott have joined with 40 other colleagues demanding to know about the planned creation of a database that would track federal employees’ religious beliefs.

The database would be known as the “Employee Religious Exception Request Information System.”

The lawmakers’ letter asks the Comptroller General of the Government Accountability Office to determine whether the notice given by the District of Columbia’s Pretrial Services Agency constitutes a rule for purposes of the Congressional Review Act, which Congress can invoke to overturn an agency’s action.

This records system is a central database, maintained by the Office of Management and Budget, that tracks the name, religious affiliation, religious beliefs, and other personally identifying information of federal employees who have requested religious exemptions to the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on federal employees. More than 20 federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Transportation, have issued similar notices to maintain databases tracking employees’ religious beliefs, and these lists will be shared between federal agencies.

“Federal law protects employees seeking exemptions or accommodations allowed under the law from being targeted or discriminated against, yet that could happen under these registries,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “I am committed to defending the First Amendment and ensuring those seeking to exercise their Constitutionally protected freedoms are not subjected to intimidation or fear of discrimination.”

You can read the full text of the letter HERE

The letter was signed by Representatives Bill Posey (R-FL), Scott Perry (R-PA), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Randy Weber (R-TX), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Ronny L. Jackson (R-TX), Bob Good (R-VA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Brian Mast (R-FL), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Jody Hice (R-GA), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Eric A. “Rick” Crawford (R-AR), Mary E. Miller (R-IL), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Robert B. Aderholt (R-AL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Dr. John Joyce (R-PA), Brian Babin, D.D.S. (R-TX), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Ben Cline (R-VA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Jason Smith (R-MO), Michael Waltz (R-FL), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Lisa McClain (R-MI), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), Tom McClintock (R-CA), and Byron Donalds (R-FL) along with Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Braun (R-IN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and James Lankford (R-OK).