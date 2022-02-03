Wife blames intoxicated brawl with husband on their lack of sex

A wife who was arrested along with her husband after a brawl blamed the battle on their lack of sex.

Jeanene Lynn Aust, 52, and her husband, 54-year-old William Aust, are both free on bond and barred from contact with one another following their arrests this past Sunday on battery charges.

Fruitland Park police and Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s camper just outside the city limits of Fruitland Park.

It appeared that the husband and wife had been drinking, and William Aust confirmed they had been consuming alcohol at the County Line Bar, “like we always do,” according to the arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeanene Aust, who struggled to stand up, claimed her husband had struck her across the face with an open hand. When she was asked to elaborate as to why the battery occurred, she said it was because they “were not having enough sexual intercourse.”

William Aust, who was sitting on the bed “unclothed,” claimed she slapped him first and the Iowa native slapped her “in retaliation,” the arrest report said. He had suffered a half-inch cut on the side of his face.

“Fearing further violence may occur if left unsupervised, both parties were placed into custody,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Both were arrested on battery charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. They each posted $500 bond and husband and wife were released from jail.