Friday, February 4, 2022
Bids sought for renovation of Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course

By Meta Minton

Bids are being sought for the renovation of the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course in The Villages.

An on-site pre-bid conference is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Chula Vista Starter Shack.

The work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the course.

The renovation is being funded through the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Last year, the AAC funded a $329,234 renovation of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course on the Historic Side of The Villages.

