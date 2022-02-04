Bids sought for renovation of Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course

Bids are being sought for the renovation of the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course in The Villages.

An on-site pre-bid conference is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Chula Vista Starter Shack.

The work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the course.

The renovation is being funded through the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

Last year, the AAC funded a $329,234 renovation of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course on the Historic Side of The Villages.