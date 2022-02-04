Charlene Milton Owen

Born 8/25/1938 in Oxford, FL to Charlie & Irene (Schmitt) Milton, Charlene went to be with the lord in heaven on February 1, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Pennie. Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Dr Jack B Owen, son Edward Hanak and grandchildren Tiffanie (Hanak) Morris and Cayleb Hanak, along with her brothers, Trueman B and Frederick B Milton. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her extended family including her stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews along with dear friends and her classmates from Wildwood High School Class of 1956. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 5th at 11am at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 11712 Co Road 239 in Oxford, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home Leesburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to:

Nichols Cemetery Association, Inc.

P.O. Box 458

Oxford, FL 34484