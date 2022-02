Karen Tashe, 64, of The Villages, Florida passed away on January, 30, 2022.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is preceded in death by John and her mother Jane. She is survived by her sister Michele.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, Florida. A period of calling hours will be held from 9:30am to to 11am at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.