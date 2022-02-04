75.5 F
The Villages
Friday, February 4, 2022
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly threatening police officer at Circle K

By Meta Minton
Domonique Anthony Pinkard
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly threatening a police officer at a Circle K in Fruitland Park.

Domonique Anthony Pinkard, 29, who lives at 145 E. Lemon St., was at the wheel of a black Cadillac in the wee hours Friday morning when an officer saw him pull into the Circle K at 100 W. Miller St., according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Pinkard and a female passenger went into the convenience store. When they exited the convenience store, the woman climbed behind the wheel and the Cadillac pulled from the parking lot and headed west on County Road 466A.

During a traffic stop, it was determined that Pinkard previously had been driving the vehicle with a suspended license. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine. When Pinkard was being taken into custody he made multiple threats against the officer. Pinkard said he would be out of jail “in a couple of days” and would return to do physical harm to the officer.

He was arrested on charges of threatening a public servant, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

