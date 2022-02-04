New property owners call deputies after neighbor confronts them with gun

A pair of new property owners called law enforcement after their neighbor confronted them with a gun.

Edward Kilburn, 59, who lives at 3241 Lake Griffin Road in Lady Lake, allegedly approached the new father-and-son owners of nearby property as they were walking the area, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The two men, who had purchased the property six to eight months earlier, were walking the property when they saw Kilburn Thursday afternoon and waved at him. Kilburn “was yelling and cursing profanities at them” and demanded to know what they were doing on “his” property. The men tried to explain they had purchased the property when Kilburn pulled out a rifle and pointed it at them. He also pointed a black handgun at them, the report said.

The Massachusetts native was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.