Paradise (not exactly) Dog Park

To the Editor:

Shouldn’t the Historic Side of The Villages have a real dog park?

Seven new parks (in the new housing communities) and none are dirt/sand! Not good for dogs here in “paradise”.

It’s time Villages directors/planners plant a grassy park here, too!

It’s past the point of telling us, “Grass cannot grow under trees!”

Please give us a real dog park on the Historic Side. We are the original Villages and we are being sold out and left behind. What plans do you have for a new dog park for us? Commissioners please tell us what we have to do to be included in developing and maintaining the Historic Side?

Carol Margolis

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens