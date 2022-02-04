Villager arrested on disorderly intoxication charge after incident at dog park

A Villager was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication after an incident at a dog park.

Lady Lake police were called Tuesday afternoon to the Paradise Dog Park on the Historic Side of The Villages after 59-year-old Douglass Hersh, who lives at 933 Tarrson Blvd., was arguing with a woman in a golf cart.

Officers responded a second time at about 1:30 p.m. after paying a visit there about an hour earlier. During the first visit, Hersh had been ordered to pour out a container which held an alcoholic beverage and dispose of it. Hersh and the woman were encouraged to return to the their residence.

However, police returned an hour later and found Hersh and the woman still in the parking lot of the dog park. Residents at the dog park complained that Hersh was getting loud and his behavior was causing them concern for their own safety and the safety of others.

The Pennsylvania native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He pleaded no contest in the case upon first appearance in Lake County Court. He was released for time served after spending two days in the jail.