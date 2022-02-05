57.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 5, 2022
By Staff Report
David Kanack, was born in 1947 in Michigan raised in Garden City. He enjoyed Cruising, Golfing, buying and selling antiques and playing Texas Holdem with his friends. He also played the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. He worked as a Police Officer and retired as a Carpenter. He was a disabled Navy Veteran that served his country from 1968 to 1972 in Vietnam. He is survived by his Wife, Lynda and 2 Sons, Dana and Eric. His brother Mike (Judy) and 2 sister Karen (Gary) and Beth (Chris) and many nieces and nephews. Waiting for him at Heavens Gate is his Mom, Geraldine and his Dad, Doug, Sister Kathy.

David’s burial will take place on Monday, February 7th, at 2pm at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Procession line up will begin at 12:30pm at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, Florida.

in Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Quality of Life Rehab and Foster at:
1704 NW 35th St. Ocala FL 34475 | Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, Florida.

