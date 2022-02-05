57.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 5, 2022
By Staff Report
Judith Price Bradich, 64, of Belleview, Florida passed away suddenly after a brief battle of COVID-19 at West Marion Community Hospital on January 30, 2022. She was born August 14, 1957, the daughter of the late Howard and Rita (Pantaleon) Price. Judie was a native of Levittown, New York before moving to the Silver Springs area in 1975.  Judie spent a lot of her free time crafting, participating in shooting competitions and loved spending time on the water with her family and friends.  In 2021, Judie married her loving husband, John Bradich, after seven years together. Judie is survived by her loving husband, John; her children, Rocco LeTorre, Jennifer (Corey) Hill, Brenda (Macky) Adkison, Alicia(Chris) Lingenfelter; Step-daughter Kerri Bradich, grandchildren, Christopher,Ericka,Kendall, Brittany, Carrigan, Laura, Jordan, Steven ,Sierra, Aiden ,Raigen, Shane,Gavin, and Serenity; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Emory, Elisha, Gio, Caleah, and Mason; siblings, Rita Walker; and MANY MANY other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents;Howard and Rita Price; Sister; Susan Forrest and Brother in Law Carl Walker.

A funeral service for Judie will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, February 6 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services (910 E Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470). Visitation will take place from 1:00pm until the time of the service. To virtually attend the service, please follow this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/261770677. Online condolences may be sent to hiers-baxley.com.

