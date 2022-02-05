Mary Rebello

Mary Anna (Broderick) Rebello 81, of The Villages, Florida formerly of North Easton, MA., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 17, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1940 in Norwood, MA to Thomas and Anna Broderick.

She was a graduate of Norwood High School and earned her nursing diploma at Saint Elizabeth’s School of Nursing. She also attended Bridgewater State College where she received an undergraduate degree in social work and a master’s degree in psychology.

Mary was married to Edward Rebello on September 3, 1962. She is survived by her husband, Edward; her daughter Karen and son-in-law Kevin; her daughter Sharen and son-in-law Timothy; her son Scot and daughter-in-law Shari; her grandchildren, Rachel, Stephanie Eileen, Sean, and Tyler; her siblings, Kathy Williams, Michael Broderick, Betty Crossman and Joseph Broderick.

Mary was preceded in death by her son Mark; and her brothers Thomas Broderick and William Broderick.

Mary’s career in nursing took her into various settings, including a psychiatric in-patient hospital, pediatric outpatient clinic, respiratory hospital, and an acute care hospital. In her nursing roles, Mary would often find herself taking on leadership positions.

She was a member of the Saint Timothy Roman Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Bible Study Group. Mary was also a member of the Scarlett O’Hatters of Santiago Red Hat Society and would often speak of their outings, which she enjoyed tremendously. Mary remembered her time as a volunteer with the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry with fondness and gratitude towards all the people she met there.

A funeral mass will be held at the Saint Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Fl on February 5, 2022 at 8:30.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Society St. Vincent de Paul National Council SSVPUSA.ORG or to the Saint Timothy Roman Catholic Church 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake Florida 32159.