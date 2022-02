The SeaBreeze Recreation Center pickleball courts will be closed for resurfacing Monday, Feb. 14 through Wednesday, March 2. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

The resurfacing of courts was approved last year by the Project Wide Advisory Committee which oversees amenities south of County Road 466.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact SeaBreeze Recreation Center at (352) 750-2488.