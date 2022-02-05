58 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Sinkhole-damaged home in The Villages on the market for $499,900

By Meta Minton

A sinkhole-damaged home in The Villages is on the market for $499,900.

The home is located at 17092 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove.

The home, and the home next door, were severely damaged by sinkholes in February 2018.

The 2,050-square-foot home which is now on the market has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This home at 17092 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove is on the market.

At the time the sinkholes opened, the home was occupied by Doris Morrill, widow of Alan Morrill, a highly regarded judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County. She was living in the home as a tenant for life and had to be rescued by firefighters in the wee hours after residents reported hearing a loud bang. When the sun rose, it revealed the extent of the sinkhole damage.

Barricades on McLawren Terrace blocked access for many months to two homes deemed uninhabitable after the sinkholes opened up in February 2018.

A report in 2018 indicated the house wasn’t salvageable and should come down. That conclusion came from both Bowen Engineering of Orlando and Andreyev Engineering Inc. of Oxford – two firms working in conjunction with GeoView, a St. Petersburg-based company that conducted a geophysical investigation on Morrill’s property.

Many months followed when there was little to no action at the site, later picked up by Hayden Wrobel of I Buy Sick Homes.

Residents of Community Development District 4, where the home is located, were hit in 2018 with a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessment to pay for repairs around the sinkhole site.

