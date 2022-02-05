Webster co-sponsors bill aimed at protecting Olympic athletes  

Congressman Daniel Webster is co-sponsoring the Genocide Games Act which would impose sanctions on International Olympic officials if athletes, fans, or other participants at the 2022 Winter Olympics are detained, disappeared, or otherwise deprived of their freedom of speech or other internationally recognized human rights by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives has charged that IOC and officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have actively discouraged athletes from speaking out about CCP human rights violations throughout the games. Webster said his bill uses the leverage of powerful sanctions to ensure the IOC pays a steep price if they fail to protect any participant in the Olympic games.

“Speaker Pelosi’s warning to U.S. athletes to stay silent to avoid the wrath of the Chinese government ‘because they are ruthless’ is an embarrassing abdication of leadership,” said Webster. “Any attempt by the Chinese government to stifle free speech or intimidate our athletes should be addressed and condemned by U.S. leaders, regardless of party. Instead of discouraging athletes from vocally defending human rights, Speaker Pelosi should bring this bill up for a vote to send a clear message to the CCP and hold the IOC accountable.”

Ahead of the games, Webster called on the International Olympic Committee to remove the Olympics from Beijing, cosponsored legislation in favor of boycotting the games and wrote President Biden requesting information on steps being taken to protect U.S. athletes.