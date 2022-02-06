55.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 6, 2022
type here...

CDD 2 to hold public hearing on cleaning up mold and trimming hedges at eyesores

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Friday to consider making a change to enable pressure washing and hedge trimming at neighborhood eyesores.

The CDD 2 board will hold the hearing during its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. at Savannah Center.

Supervisors are considering amending and restating a rule to bring about deed compliance; specifically pertaining to exterior pressure washing of homes, driveways, walkways, fences and/or walls; and trimming of hedges and/or shrubbery to a height of four feet.

Non-compliant homes, many of which have been abandoned, have become a real problem in some neighborhoods in The Villages.

CDDs 1, 3 and 4 have already adopted the rule change that would grant them power above simply being able to cut the grass.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rep. Brett Hage’s conflict of interest

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that state Rep. Brett Hage is a symbol of conflict of interest.

Biden takes credit for jobs report

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident accuses President Biden of wrongly taking credit for economic good news.

What happened to the stagecoach at Spanish Springs?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why the stagecoach has disappeared from Spanish Springs Town Square.

Biden on gun control

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden hijacked the recent police killing tragedies in New York City to make a speech on getting tough on crime. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Is it discrimination?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, raises some questions with regard to the sensitive subject of racism.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos