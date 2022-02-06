CDD 2 to hold public hearing on cleaning up mold and trimming hedges at eyesores

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Friday to consider making a change to enable pressure washing and hedge trimming at neighborhood eyesores.

The CDD 2 board will hold the hearing during its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. at Savannah Center.

Supervisors are considering amending and restating a rule to bring about deed compliance; specifically pertaining to exterior pressure washing of homes, driveways, walkways, fences and/or walls; and trimming of hedges and/or shrubbery to a height of four feet.

Non-compliant homes, many of which have been abandoned, have become a real problem in some neighborhoods in The Villages.

CDDs 1, 3 and 4 have already adopted the rule change that would grant them power above simply being able to cut the grass.