Hobert McKinnley Edwards Jr., 60, of Wildwood, FL passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He was born May 3, 1961 in Asheville, NC to Hobert McKinnley and Doris “Roberts” Edwards. He is survived by his sisters: Deborah E. (Daryl) Guttridge; Dianne (Art) Silva; and Summer LaFler; Nieces: Celeise (Billy) Blankenship; Chelsea (Michael) Calabrse; Nephew, Hobert (Kerri) Silva; Great-Nieces and Nephews: Ross, Riley, James, Gabriella, Landon, Lydia, Sloan, and Sadie; and numerous other loving family and friends.

There will be a visitation of family and friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, February 12, 2022; followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11:00 am Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Interment of the urn will take place at a later date in Little Ivy Cemetery in Mars Hill, NC.