Honeymooners show at Savannah Center to benefit Shrine Club and Humane Society

The Honeymooners from New York to The Villages, an original play produced by Smash Productions, will be performed in March at the Savannah Center.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Villages Shrine Club and YOUR Humane Society SPCA.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. March 15-17 with a matinee at 3 p.m. March 16.

The Honeymooners from New York to The Villages is an original play written by Villagers Tina Shapiro and Carol Azzarone-Onuschak. The lead characters are Gary Chubeck as Ralph Kramden, Bill Krone as Ed Norton, Janet Maloney as Alice and Tina Shapiro as Trixie. Billie Thatcher plays mother.

Barry Corlew is the director and Susan Feinberg is the producer for SMASH Productions.

For more information, visit smashproductionsfl.com or email [email protected].