Sunday, February 6, 2022
Summerfield man arrested with marijuana in SUV with N.C. license plates

By Meta Minton
A Summerfield man was arrested with marijuana in a sport utility vehicle with North Carolina license plates.

Pablo Lopez Hernandez, 22, was driving the black Chevy SUV at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he ran two stop signs and was pulled over near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the SUV during the traffic stop, the odor of cannabis was detected.

Hernandez was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

