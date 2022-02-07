60.9 F
The Villages
Monday, February 7, 2022
Asphalt rejuvenation scheduled at numerous villa communities in The Villages

By Staff Report

District Property Management has scheduled asphalt rejuvenation at numerous villa communities in The Villages. Here is the schedule with dates and locations:

Community Development District 1

2/10/22 – De Laguna West

2/11/22 – De La Mesa (North & South)

2/11/22 – Villa Valdez

Community Development District 3

2/9/22 – Villa St. Simons

Community Development  District 4

2/4/22 – Phillips Villas

2/7/22 – Cameron Villas

2/8/22 – Greenbriar Villas

2/9/22 – Fairlawn Villas

Community Development District 7

2/22/22 – Adriana Villas

2/22/22 – Anita Villas

2/22/22 – Bonita Villas

2/23/22 – Grovewood Villas

2/23/22 – Hillcrest Villas

Community Development District 8

2/16/22 – Creekside Landing

2/17/22 – Azalea Villas

2/17/22 – Mangrove Villas

2/17/22 – Cedar Key Villas

2/18/22 – Jacaranda Villas

2/18/22 – Boxwood Villas

2/21/22 – Hallandale Villas

2/21/22 – Hortensia Villas

2/21/22 – Hydrangea Villas

2/21/22 – Oviedo Villas

Community Development  District 9

2/14/22 & 2/15/22 – Mission Hills

2/23/22 – Clifford Villas

2/24/22 – Amber Villas

2/24/22 – Lindsey Villas

2/24/22 – Megan Villas

2/25/22 – Lauren Villas

2/25/22 – Paige Villas

2/25/22 – Devon Villas

3/1/22 – Placida Villas

3/1/22 – Bokeelia Villas

3/1/22 – Barrineau Villas

3/2/22 – Atmore Villas

3/2/22 – Eleanor Villas

3/2/22 – Sharon Villas

3/3/22 – Perdido Villas

3/3/22 – Bartow Villas

Community Development  District 10

2/24/22 – Harlow Villas

2/25/22 – Beauclair Villas

2/28/22 – Kelsea Villas

2/28/22 – Whitney Villas

2/28/22 – Pensacola Villas

3/1/22 – Leyton Villas

3/4/22 – Alden Bungalows

3/7/22 – Marianna Villas

3/7/22 – Perry Villas

3/7/22 – Carrabelle Villas

3/8/22 – Antrim Dells

3/9/22 – Ventura Villas

3/9/22 – Pineland Villas

3/9/22 – Melbourne Villas

3/9/22 – New Haven Villas

Residents are asked to provide assistance during the process.

If you live in a villa where work is scheduled, signs will be posted at both your villa entry and local postal stations approximately one week before work begins. There will also be door knocker notices hung at your residence 24 hours prior.

  • Remove parked cars from the roadway between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • You will have access to your driveway at all times during the short application period.
  • Drive SLOWLY if you accidentally enter a freshly treated area (i.e. drive 5 MPH).
  • Sand cover will be swept up within 2 days. Use caution when driving on loose sand.
  • Keep children and pets out of treated areas to avoid tracking into houses.
  • Product tracked onto driveways will disappear in 3 weeks or less, leaving no stain.
  • Product is not meant to noticeably change the roadway’s color.
  • Remember, any work crew member can assist you during the application!

If you have any questions or need more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

