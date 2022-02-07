60.9 F
Monday, February 7, 2022
Suspected liquor thieves at Publix at Lake Deaton sought by law enforcement

By Staff Report

Three suspected liquor thieves at Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages are being sought by law enforcement

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Publix Liquor Store at 8:26 p.m. Saturday. The video surveillance system showed three males enter the liquor store. The older male grabbed a shopping basket and filled it with several bottles of liquor. The two younger males grabbed a couple of bottles each and they all fled the store on foot with the basket and bottles. All three males passed all points of sale with the merchandise.

These three suspects are being sought in the liquor store heist.
The liquor store clerk advised the three males walked into the store and were lingering toward the front. One of the younger men said he was ready to check out and as soon as the clerk went behind the counter all three ran out of the store with six bottles of liquor valued at more than $300.

The Wildwood Police Department worked a similar call that evening at Publix at Grand Traverse Plaza in The Villages.

Anyone with information about this case or who may know the identity of the three suspects is asked to contact Detective Zinn at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 603.

