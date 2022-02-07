Wildwood police arrest man with Psilocybin Mushrooms he bought after seeing them on Netflix

Wildwood police arrested a man with Psilocybin Mushrooms he bought after seeing them on Netflix.

Christopher Antonio Singleton, 41, of Leesburg, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup at about 8 p.m. Friday on State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have a properly affixed tag, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Singleton, who had a Georgia driver’s license, insisted the truck had been purchased from his brother who had purchased it at an auction in Georgia. The officer ran the vehicle identification number and found that the truck was not registered anywhere in the United States.

A search of the vehicle turned up three bags of marijuana, a pre-rolled THX wax cigar, smoking pipes and a clear bag of Psilocybin Mushrooms.

Singleton admitted the purpose of the “shrooms” was “to hallucinate” and he “saw them on a show on Netflix and wanted to try them,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.