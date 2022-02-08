Eva Fitzgerald, 95, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed into eternal life February 3, 2022.

Eva was born September 23, 1926, in Millinocket, Maine, the daughter of Angelo and Annie Ippoliti. Eva worked as a crossing guard when her three children were young so that she could be home with them as they grew up. Once they graduated high school, she worked in the Great Northern Paper Company, in Millinocket, until her husband died.

In 1983, she moved to Florida to be near her sister, Agnes. Eva loved to laugh and have fun. She was always very active playing golf, bowling, bingo, various card games and as a member of the Red Hat Society. She was considered the life of the party.

She is survived by one son, Edward, and wife Randa, of Fairhope, Alabama, one daughter, Mary Ann, and husband Blair, of Galloway, New Jersey, four grandsons and several nieces and nephews. Eva was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd in 1979; long time companion; William Redwine in 2005; son, Lloyd “Bennie”, in 2020; brothers Neil, Victor and Renato Ippoliti; sisters Agnes Zak and Isabelle Bobo; and three grandsons, Brian Learn, Michael Fitzgerald and Mark Fitzgerald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church.

Eva shared a message to everyone before her death, titled I Give My Soul To God. “If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do as I ask, I will live forever with God.”