One person transported by ambulance from crash on Rolling Acres Road

A chain-reaction crash late Monday afternoon disrupted traffic on Rolling Acres Road in rural Lake County.

The accident occurred at 4:50 p.m. about a half-mile north of the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and Lake Ella Road.

A large white commercial van was struck in the rear by another vehicle and the van was pushed into the rear of a black GMC SUV.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies as well as a Lake County Fire & EMS responded to the crash scene. One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a possible whiplash injury to the neck.