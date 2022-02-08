49.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Webster co-sponsoring bill to eliminate Social Security double tax on seniors  

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster is co-sponsoring a bill that would eliminate the “unjust double-tax” on Social Security benefits.

The bill is H.R. 6590, the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act.

“For decades, seniors have paid into Social Security with their tax dollars. Now, when many seniors are on a fixed income and struggling financially, they are being double-taxed because of income taxes on their Social Security benefits,” said the Republican who represents The Villages. “This is wrong and I’m pleased to once again co-sponsor this legislation to repeal this tax.”

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-KY, is the bill’s co-sponsor.

Webster points out that before 1984, Social Security benefits were exempt from the federal income tax. However, Congress enacted legislation to tax a portion of those benefits, with the share gradually increasing as a person’s income rose above a specified income threshold.

“Every year, millions of seniors become eligible for either Social Security or tier I railroad retirement benefits. After working for decades, paying taxes on their hard-earned income to fund these federal programs, some seniors are forced to pay income tax on the benefits they receive from the federal government. Taxing benefits which were created from already taxed funds is nonsensical and curtails retirement benefits seniors have been promised. Seniors deserve to reap the full benefits of their hard work from career-long contributions to Social Security and the Railroad Retirement Plan,” said Bob Carlstrom, president and founder of the Association of Mature American Citizens.

