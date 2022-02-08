50.1 F
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Woman who failed to complete rehab after DUI arrested at her home in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Shannon Skaggs
Shannon Skaggs

A woman who failed to complete a rehabilitation program after a 2020 drunk driving conviction was taken into custody at her home in The Villages.

Shannon Marie Skaggs, 37, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Monday at her home on Ybor Lane in the Callahan Villas in the Village of Osceola Hills on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation. At the time of her arrest she was in possession of a wallet that contained a clear plastic straw with a white powdery residue which tested positive for cocaine. She was jailed without bond.

A warrant for Skaggs arrest had been issued last week. She had been discharged “unsuccessfully” from a treatment program that was part of her probation. She also submitted a cocaine positive drug screen on Dec. 6.

The Ohio native was originally arrested Dec. 15, 2020 after leaving Steve’s Package and Lounge in Leesburg. She told a Leesburg police officer she had consumed two vodka and sodas and a shot of Fireball whiskey. She provided breath samples that registered .245 and .248 blood alcohol content.

She pleaded no contest to the DUI charge on May 19, 2021. She lost her driver’s license and was placed on probation.

