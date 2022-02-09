Congress continues its dangerous spending habits as National Debt hits $30 trillion

Last week, the U.S. National Debt hit $30 trillion.

House Democrats have released a Continuing Resolution that keeps the spigot of government funding flowing and allows agencies to follow their own path independent of proper congressional oversight. I oppose using continuing resolutions as our budget process. I opposed this when Republicans were in the majority, and I oppose it today.

I promised my constituents that I would work hard to reduce government spending. I have fought to do that by sponsoring legislation that would require a balanced federal budget, supporting the Budget Control Act and opposing budgets that reversed those spending cuts. I have reduced my office’s budget – returning more than $4 million in taxpayer dollars – and I annually roll my salary back to the 2008 levels. If all federal government spending was rolled back to the 2008 amounts, we would no longer have a budget deficit and could begin to pay down our debts.

I will continue fighting to reform Washington and oppose my colleague’s exorbitant and dangerous spending habits.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.