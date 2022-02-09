Genevieve Link, 98, long time resident of Cocoa Beach, FL and most recently of Buffalo Crossings ALF in The Villages, passed away January 21, 2022, with her loving daughter at her side. She was born in Washington, D.C. in 1923. Married to her Mount Rainier High School sweetheart, George O. Link, for 70 years before his passing. Others preceding her in death were her parents James Brewer and Ruth K. DeLaune, stepfather Paul DeLaune, son George P. Link, brothers John and Ronald Brewer. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Richard Dodd, daughter-in-law Judith Lester Link of Canada, sister-in-law Beth Brewer, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Genevieve was an active lady starting with lettering in Basketball and track in high school, continuing as a top 10 Duck-pin bowler in the Maryland/DC area sponsored by Miller High Life. Safe boating continued to be a main source of fun as members of United States Power Squadron and Cocoa Beach Sail & Power Squadron. She enjoyed golfing with the Sunshine League in Cocoa Beach. Family members have her lovely handmade quilts to remember her love. Many other quilts were made for charities. Genevieve’s career with NASA began at Goddard Space Agency in Maryland, ending with her retirement in 1973 at Kennedy Space Center with the completion of the Apollo Program. She will be remembered for her strong Christian (Methodist) faith, kindness to others, generosity, patience, forgiveness and her sunny side attitude: “Dance and be Thankful.” We would like to thank her family at Buffalo Crossings, ALF for making her feel at home and VITAS Hospice for helping us through her last few months to be at peace. Later this year Genevieve’s and George’s ashes will be buried at sea as per their wishes.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Cocoa Beach, Shriners Hospital for Children or any Breast Cancer Org.