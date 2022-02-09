Home in The Villages owned by Ocala man subject of deed compliance hearing

A home in The Villages owned by an Ocala man was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Wednesday afternoon at Savannah Center.

The home is located at 1013 Vermont Ave. in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens.

A complaint was received Nov. 23 by Community Standards regarding tall grass and weeds at the property, which is owned by Kenneth Jones of Ocala.

Community Standards has attempted to contact Jones, but those efforts have been “unsuccessful,” according to testimony presented before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Jones does not reside at the address and calls placed to him went “straight to voicemail and the voicemail was full.” The utilities are active and the property taxes have been paid.

The manufactured home dates back to 1973.

The board voted to find the property in violation of deed compliance. The homeowner was given three days to bring the property into compliance. If he fails to do so, a $250 fine will be imposed each time the District is forced to cut the grass.