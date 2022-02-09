Philippe Henry Lucier

Philippe “Phil” Henry Lucier, 91, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on February 5, 2022 at Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living. He was born December 17, 1930 in Webster, MA to the late Leo and Estelle Lucier. Phil never met a stranger. He loved to talk to everyone and tell them of his large family. Loving to talk to others led him to one of his favorite pastimes of collecting and trading Disney pins. His home was always open and he loved to help others. He served in the Air Force and was a proud Veteran. He was a past Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, officer in the Irish American Club in The Villages, was a nationally-recognized salesman and business owner, and volunteered his time with hospice. He also enjoyed piddling in his woodworking shop and traveling. He loved the Washington Redskins. One of his greatest passions was his love for singing and Karaoke.

Phil is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Lucier and great grandson, Peyton Greer. He is survived by his Loving Companion, Claire Keough; daughters Deborah (Debbie) Sparshott (the late Steve Sparshott), Jacqueline (Jackie) Williams (Sammy), Barbara (Beetle) Rudd (the late Monte Rudd), Cecilia (Silly) Swift (Ray), Lorraine (Bunny) Hall (Joe), Cynthia (Cindy) Deneault (Mike); 24 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; brother Arthur (Art) Lucier (Judy).

A visitation will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Funeral services will be held the following day Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.