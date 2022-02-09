Sumter commissioners commit to socially conscious sheltering 

Revising Sumter County’s year-old no-kill animal shelter policy, commissioners Tuesday night committed to socially conscious sheltering.

The action came after several speakers urged them to keep the no-kill policy during a public forum portion of the meeting.

No-kill means that animals are euthanized only if they are sick, aggressive or at the owner’s request. Before the no-kill policy was adopted in December 2020, animals who could not be adopted sometimes were euthanized at the shelter to make room for other strays.

Before adopting no-kill, the county achieved a 90 percent live-release rate, which is the goal of no-kill shelters.

At a Jan. 25 meeting, commissioners rejected a $553,000 design contract to build a $4.2-million animal services and adoption center after several speakers criticized them for spending more on animals than ambulances. No action has been taken yet on buying ambulances to meet an Oct. 1 deadline for transferring the ambulance service from a private provider to the county fire department.

Principles of socially conscious sheltering include:

Placing every healthy and safe animal;

Ensuring every unwanted or homeless pet has a place to go for shelter and care;

Aligning shelter policy with community needs;

Alleviating suffering and making appropriate euthanasia decisions;

Enhancing the human-animal bond through safe placement and post-adoption support;

Considering the health, wellness and safety of animals for each community when transferring animals; and

Fostering a culture of transparency, ethical decision-making, mutual respect, continual learning and collaboration.

Commissioners said they were concerned about overcrowding and animals housed at the shelter for up to a year because they could not be adopted.

But public forum speakers accused them of ignoring an evaluation by Best Friends Animal Society that offered a blueprint for improving shelter operations, reducing its population and preserving its no-kill status. The animal society is a national animal welfare organization that prepared the evaluation after a three-day visit to the shelter in December.

Praising the commitment of shelter staff, the evaluation found that some shelter practices are outdated and recommended ways to streamline operations through marketing, community engagement and use of foster and volunteer programs.

“I don’t know why (the evaluation) has been ignored,” said Eunice Mattear, adding that some shelter staff members have quit during the past few months.

Nancy Chretien said she was reprimanded for advertising two foster cats for adoption on Facebook.

“You need a PR (public relations) person to get these animals out on social media,” she said. “I think adoption’s better than euthanasia.”

Chretien said the shelter needs more volunteers, foster partners and a welcome center separated from its intake area.

Marlene Gerard, who leads a cat support group, said she will be reluctant to bring homeless animals to a shelter that doesn’t have a no-kill policy. Last year, she brought a basket full of homeless kittens to the shelter with confidence they could be adopted and not killed.

“This year, what am I going to do with these kittens?” she asked. “It just breaks my heart that animals who have lived there for so long and not been adopted will be euthanized.”

Claudia Labbe, who chairs the board of Your Humane Society SPCA of Sumter County, said the society is willing to assist the Sumter County shelter. The 40-year-old humane society operates its own no-kill shelter, sending about 500 animals to rescue organizations and 200 to adoption each year.

“It takes an entire community to be responsible pet owners,” she said.